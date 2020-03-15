|
COPERTINO - Elizabeth R. 85, on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late honorable John Copertino. Devoted mother of Carl (Raynelda), Theresa Filicia (James) and Ann Marie Copertino (Brian McGeough). Cherished grandmother of 7. Family and friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt. 25) St. James on Tuesday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Sts Philip & James RC Church, St. James, Wednesday 10am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020