1/1
Elizabeth Schale
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHALE - Elizabeth (Betty) of Port Orange, FL (formerly of Floral Park, NY), born March 5, 1924, died October 29, 2020. Born in Harrisburg PA, the daughter of Ralph and Genevieve Beck, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Schale, and by her six brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children: Christine (Brian) Patterson, Bethpage, NY, Edmund (Nancy) Schale, Shippensburg, PA and Richard Schale, Homosassa, FL, and six granddaughters, Jennifer and Amanda Patterson, Christy, Joanie, Laura Schale and Kimberly (Aaron) Kolenc, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Schale.An executive secretary, she retired in 1985 from Bank of NY (formerly LI Trust Co.) after 21 years of service. Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 3, 2020
I was betty neighbor. I would do a few things for betty.get her mail and sometimes her bread and milk.I enjoy talking to betty in the mornings. She loved her family. I will miss her but I'm glad she is at peace. Home but not for gotten.
Bill bryant
Friend
November 1, 2020
Aunt Betty was a special lady. She was so sharp and had so much family knowledge and memories that she was always happy to share with you. I have so many fond memories of her and uncle Ed and cousins growing up and will always cherish them! Sending love to my cousins and their families.
Rest in peace Aunt Betty.
Janice Bartes
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved