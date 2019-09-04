Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Elizabeth Schwendtner


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth Schwendtner Notice
SCHWENDTNER - Elizabeth J., 88, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Bethpage, NY on September 1, 2019. Retired employee of Nassau University Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Diane, George Jr. (Mary), the late Ellen Adams and Lisa Ciccolella (Vincent Sr.). Cherished grandmother of George III (Jennifer), James, Vincent Jr., Nicole and Anna Marie. Adored great-grandmother of George IV. Dear sister of Edith, Eleanor (Des), Carol and Bob, predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors today, Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth's memory to the Hospice Care Network; hospicecarenetwork.org.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
