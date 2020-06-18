Elizabeth Shea
SHEA - Elizabeth, (Betty), age 80, of Massapequa, formerly of Pelham Bay, NY on June 4, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Shea. Beloved mother of Regina (Douglas) Mitchell, Kelly (Stuart) Wolfson, Christine (Michael) Carroll and Kathleen (Michael) LaSorsa. Cherished Nana of Shea, Carroll, Dylan Wolfson and Ronan Carroll. Dear sister of Mary Kreider, Ann Sheridan, the late Patricia Keenan and John Corrigan. Loving cousin, aunt and friend to many. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later time this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.
