SHERIDAN - Elizabeth (Betty) of Auburndale, N.Y. passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter Elizabeth, surrounded by family in her 98th year. Born on November 21, 1922 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Charles and Lily White. Predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Thomas Joseph, and her brother, Charles B. White. Beloved mother of Susan Van Vaketis, Thomas Joseph, Marianne, Linda and Elizabeth Yashnyk (Michael). Cherished grandmother of Robert (Danielle), Timothy (Christina), Laura, Elizabeth, Zachary and Sean. Devoted sister of Arthur (d. Lee), her dear sister-in-law Marian and her cousin Mildred. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She treasured her friends with whom she shared many wonderful memories. Betty was a parishioner of St. Kevin's for sixty four years and a proud member of the rosary society. Her lifelong devotion to the Blessed Mother provided the strength, patience and joy that were hallmarks of her life well lived. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, N.Y., on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be held 9:45am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Kevin's RC Church, followed by the interment at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.







