Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
75 King St.
Littleton, MA
TRAMPOSCH - Elizabeth L. (Petro) age 83 of Acton, MA formerly of Deer Park, NY passed away on March 24, 2019 in Concord, MA. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Fahey and husband Dave, Karin Bakis and husband John, and Jennifer Cray and husband Edward, her brother William Petro and wife Maire, and 7 grandchildren. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Betty on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Anne Parish, 75 King Street, Littleton, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty's memory to: The Smile Train, 633 3rd Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10017 www.smiletrain.org. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019
