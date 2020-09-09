1/
Elizabeth Zabielski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZABIELSKI - Elizabeth "Betty" of Glen Head, formerly of Glen Cove, NY on September 2nd in her 83rd year. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Stanley. Cherished mother of James, Laurie (Larry) Tyree and Gail (Pete) Sussi.Grandmother of Ava Elizabeth. Dear sister of the late Helen, Alice and surviving sister Evelyn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Mass was celebrated on September 5th at St. Hyacinth Church. Because of Betty's life long devotion to St. Hyacinth, all donations in her name would be greatly appreciated by her family. Mailing Address: 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved