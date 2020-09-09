Elizabeth Zabielski

ZABIELSKI - Elizabeth "Betty" of Glen Head, formerly of Glen Cove, NY on September 2nd in her 83rd year. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Stanley. Cherished mother of James, Laurie (Larry) Tyree and Gail (Pete) Sussi.Grandmother of Ava Elizabeth. Dear sister of the late Helen, Alice and surviving sister Evelyn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Mass was celebrated on September 5th at St. Hyacinth Church. Because of Betty's life long devotion to St. Hyacinth, all donations in her name would be greatly appreciated by her family. Mailing Address: 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545.







