Ellen A. Ray

Ellen A. Ray Notice
RAY Ellen A., 88, of Deer Park, LI, died on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of James (Agnes), Robert (Ken) and Stephanie (Ken) Scheriff. Proud grandmother of Kristen and Kenny Scheriff. Mrs. Ray is also survived by three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of Mrs. Ray's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
