PENCE - Ellen B. of Farmingdale on July 20, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Robert (Betty), Richard (Lisa), William (Elizabeth), Daniel (Carmen), and the late Susan. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Ellen was educated at Farmingdale State College in the Business Training School where she met Milton. They moved to Farmingdale in 1957 and joined the congregation of St. Kilian's RC Church, where Ellen would remain a member for 63 years. Ellen's antique store, "The Second Hand Store" was a longtime fixture of Farmingdale's Main Street. Her fine eye for antiques and collectibles earned her a reputation as the "Queen" of estate sales amongst many in the community. At the age of 45, while managing her store full- time, Ellen began taking night classes at Empire State College and ultimately earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration. A passionate and dedicated businesswoman, Ellen ran "The Second Hand Store" into her 80's. She was a proud member of the Farmingdale Women's Club, an avid gardener, and dedicated Bridge player. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass at St. Kilian RC Church Friday 9:45am. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org