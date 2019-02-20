|
BAUMANN - Ellen McPhillips, JD, MA, retired attourney of Reed Smith LLP who practiced law in New York City for over thirty years, died on February 17, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late F. Gregory Baumann. Loving sister of Mary Lee (Andrew) Hartzell & Michael (Jo An) McPhillips. Cherished sister-in-law of Eleanor, Kevin (the late Patricia), and the late Jean (Lynn Hurt). Graduate of Fordham University School of Law 79', Georgetown University Graduate School 68', Vassar College 63' and Garden School 59'. Respected by family, friends and colleagues for her unmatched strength, spirit and intelligence. Family will receive friends February 22, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held February 23, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church Point Lookout, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Garden School 33-16 79th Street Jackson Heights, NY 11372. http:--gardenschool. org-giving-annual-fund- donate Cremation Private www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019