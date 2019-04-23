Home

Ellen Duffy Notice
DUFFY - Ellen R., Of Centerport on Easter Sunday, 81 years of age. Beloved wife of Gene. Loving mother of Stacy Dougal (Cliff), Thomas Duffy, Jennifer Blue (Craig), and Eileen Pitfick. Cherished grandmother of Jake & Sean Dougal, Connor & Waylon Blue and John, Thomas and Kate Pitfick. Dear sister of Jean Schneider. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Wednesday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In Ellen's Memory donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
