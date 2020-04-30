|
McSHERRY REILLY - Ellen, 105, died peacefully of natural causes on April 24, 2020. Born in New York City on May 5, 1914 to Patrick Joseph and Catherine Broderick. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1932 and began working for MetLife. She married James Charles McSherry on June 15, 1944 and went on to become a full-time mother and homemaker to her three children while living in Hollis, NY.She returned to the workforce after the untimely death of her husband James in 1962. She retired in 1978 from Reliance Federal Savings Bank. She was remarried in 1986 to Thomas Reilly who then passed away in 1990. Ellen "Margar" will be fondly remembered for her commitment to family, her strong faith, her passion for Rummikub and Mah Jong, her love of the NY Mets, and her Irish Wit. We will all miss her dearly. She is survived by her children Eileen Wallace (Ed), John (Kathie) and James (Rebecca). Grandchildren Kerry (Sashank), Kevin (Andrea), Dana (Kent), Brian (Meg), Colin, Matthew (Sara), Melissa and James Peter (Catherine). Great grandchildren Nora, Kieran, Eddie, Penny, Ruby, Henry, Lilly, Emma, Charlie, Aiden, Michael, Mikeala and James. She will be laid to rest privately at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside NY. Ellen's family is so grateful for the outstanding care provided by Ozanam Hall where she resided for the past 8 years. Donations in her memory can be made to Ozanam Hall Nursing Home of Queens at 42-41 201st Street, Bayside NY 11361.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020