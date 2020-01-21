|
MEYERS - Ellen C., 95, died on Jan. 2, 2020, in Paoli, PA. Born Feb. 12, 1924, Ellen grew up in Valley Stream. She graduated from Woodmere High School and attended the New York State College for Teachers. Ellen worked for MetLife in NYC and Chicago. She was active in her church, loved to travel and play bridge; and enjoyed the company of her friends, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn, 424 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Visit familyfuneralcare.net for Ellen's life story.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020