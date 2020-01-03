|
POLLARD - Ellen (nee Zachman) passed away December 25, 2019, in Hospice after battling lung cancer. She was born on June 9, 1953, the daughter of Charles and Mary Ellen Zachman (nee Spicer). Lovingly remembered by her daughters Michelle Madden, Kelly Begue and Natasha Cantone. Dear grandmother to Collin, Cameron, and Payton. Loving sister to Kevin, Eileen Gann (Chris), Michael, Scott and Sally Schoenleber (John). Aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many. Ellen graduated from Sachem High School in 1971 and decided to return to school later in life to become a nurse. Ellen was a kind, compassionate nurse who took care of the elderly and mentally handicapped throughout her career, eventually becoming a hospice nurse. Ellen tended to the needs of the terminally ill and their families with unmatched compassion and empathy until her diagnosis of cancer. She loved to talk and touched the lives of many. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Action Against Hunger USA. Her wonderful spirit, joy, and life will be celebrated on January 11, 2020, at 6pm, University Room at Hilton Garden Inn Stony Brook.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020