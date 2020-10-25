REICHERTER - Ellen Susan, born the 19th of May, 1948, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 20th, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma. She was 72 years old. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus Christ supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Having found her passion for interior design while studying at Parsons School of Design, Ellen spent the last 30+ years as a designer at various furniture retailers in Huntington, NY. Ellen is survived by her three sons, Eric, Daniel, and Evan, daughters-in-law, Aina and Lara, her two grand-children Lukas (age 6) and Lola (age 7). She is also survived by a beloved brother, Joel, her nieces Elizabeth and Sarah, as well as grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Private memorial service for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com