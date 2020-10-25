1/
Ellen Reicherter
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REICHERTER - Ellen Susan, born the 19th of May, 1948, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 20th, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma. She was 72 years old. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus Christ supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Having found her passion for interior design while studying at Parsons School of Design, Ellen spent the last 30+ years as a designer at various furniture retailers in Huntington, NY. Ellen is survived by her three sons, Eric, Daniel, and Evan, daughters-in-law, Aina and Lara, her two grand-children Lukas (age 6) and Lola (age 7). She is also survived by a beloved brother, Joel, her nieces Elizabeth and Sarah, as well as grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Private memorial service for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved