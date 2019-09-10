Home

GOLDHUSH - Elliott, an attorney who practiced in Brooklyn and Nassau counties, passed away at the age of 90 on September 7, 2019. Elliott was born in Brooklyn and lived in Bayside and Long Island most of his life. He proudly served in the Judge Advocate General's Corps in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a passionate sailor and model airplane enthusiast. He is survived by his beloved sister Claire, his children Avery and Douglas, and his five grandchildren, Gavin, Ian, Victor, Trevor, and Claire.
