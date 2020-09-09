WELCH - Ellsworth H. of Northport, NY. Born January 20, 1928 and died on September 7, 2020. Former Principal of Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Northport. Beloved husband of Jacquie. Loving father of David, Stephen, William, and Richard, Sheriann Scuzzarella, Carlton and Eric Welch, Thomas, Scott, Jeffrey and the late Steven Lawlor. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 4. A real gentleman and an old - fashion people - person would strike up a conversation anywhere with anyone whom would listen. Loved walking in Northport Village, and enjoyed lunch at Copenhagen Bakery. He will be missed beyond words. Visiting Sunday 1- 5 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Burr Road, East Northport. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.bfhli.com