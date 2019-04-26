|
|
BEATTIE-Elma Musetta Feltner 93, of Denver passed away on April 11, 2019 surrounded by her children. Kitty was born Elma Musetta Feltner on February 28, 1926 to C.C. Feltner and Angeline Hennick Feltner of Pinedale, Wyoming. Elma graduated from Palmer High School and attended Colorado College, Colorado Springs for two and a half years, 1946-1948, and graduated in 1967 from Hofstra University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Elma is survived by her five children; son, Kurt Beattie, and daughter-in-law Marianne Owen Beattie, daughter, Lynn Conaway, and son-in-law Mike Conaway, son Mark Beattie, and daughter-in-law Terri Evans Beattie, daughter Dawn Maloney, and son-in-law Joseph Maloney and son Cameron Beattie, and daughter-in-law, Carrie Beattie and many grand and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Andrews Church, 524 West Pine Street, in Pinedale, Wyoming, followed by a reception. Donations in memory of Elma may be given to the organization of the donor's choice or flowers for the service.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2019