HAMBLEN - Elna Mae of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late H. Collins Hamblen, Elna is survived by three of her four children, Collins, Kevin, Dale and Karen, three grandchildren, Brittani, Bryce and Taylor, as well as a host of other family members and friends. Elna grew up in Massapequa, NY and raised her family in Huntington Station, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at Middle Island Presbyterian Church, 19 Longwood Road, Ridge, NY 11961, on Monday, June 10th at 11 AM. See hawkinsanddavisfh.com for additional information.
Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019
