MORGAN - Elsa A., 74, of Centereach, on November 26, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, James, Sr. Beloved mother of James, Jr. (Alessandra), John (Jennifer) and Jeff (Barbara). Cherished grandmother to Sierrah, James III, Emilly, Nathalia, Jiavanna, Jonella, Kay Lani, Somaya Jaide and Mateo. Devoted Godmother to Natalie Walker. Loving sister to Lucy Amper, Fe Amper and Erlinda Amper. Funeral Services to be held at Christ Baptist Church, 12 Windsor Ct., Coram, NY 11727 on Friday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Service at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment to follow at Southampton Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019