BECKER - Elsie H. of Sea Cliff, NY and Urbana, IL on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Eugene. Loving mother of Esther Gasser (Louis), Phyllis Boerman (Scott), William Becker, Beth Kasper (Mitch) and the late Donald Becker, Jr. (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of Tony, Nick, Frank, Brian (Kate), Melissa (Ben), Tom, Drew (Melissa), Brooke (Jack),Janine (Angelo), Greg, Christine and Corinne; and great-grandmoth-er of Owen, Finnigan, Donovan, Caleb, Noah, Adeline and Aurora. Dear sister of the late Royal Hendrickson. A memorial service will be held on July 13th at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Urbana, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Chaddock Children's Foundation or . Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019
