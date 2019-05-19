KIDWELL - Elsie passed away peacefully with family present on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Elsie was born and resided in Huntington, L.I. throughout her life and spent her last year in VA with her two sons. She is predeceased by her parents James and Florence Smith, her siblings, and her daughter Jean Powell. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; John S. Kidwell and Gary M. Kidwell, their wives Claudia Kidwell and Katherine Kidwell, seven grandchildren; Sherese Kidwell, Michael Stridiron, Troy Strid- iron, Monica Stridiron, Travis Powell, Joshua Powell, and Lauren Kidwell, and a multitude of great & great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and Goddaughter Donna Williams. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a 2:00pm service on June 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 240 Main St., Huntington, NY. She will be placed with her mother on Monday, July 1 at 10am in Huntington Rural Cemetery, 555 New York Ave. in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Central Presbyterian. Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary