BARONE - Elsie Marie, of Bethpage April 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Frank D. Barone. Loving mother of Frank (the late Michele) and Jane Barbieri (John). Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Jennifer, Leigh-Mary, Christine, Steven, Michael and Vinny, and great-grandmother of 16. One of 14 children, she is also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church in Bethpage. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Martin of Tours Parish Outreach Food Pantry would be appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2019