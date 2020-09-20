Elsie Simmons

SIMMONS - Elsie (Helber) of Virginia Beach, VA., formerly of Bellerose, NY, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Dale Simmons of Holland, PA., and Karen Simmons-Faber (Asier Faber) of Virginia Beach, and three granddaughtersTabitha Aguigui, Kimberly Faber, and Kelsie Faber. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Simmons, and her parents, Adolf and Hedwig Helber. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, the Disabled American Veterans
, or a charity of your choice
.