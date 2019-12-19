|
|
Soffe - Elsie Ada, 77, of Huntington on December 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Enos and Helen Soffe. Loving sister of the late Alfred (Marlene), Katherine Pliskin, Victor (the late Barbara), Lillian (the late Eugene) McGuire, Helen Malon, Rita (the late Dennis) Breffe, Linda, the late Arthur, the late Harriet, the late Emerson (the late Ruth Ann), the late Rose Maloney. Dear Aunt of the late Virginia and Billy, as well as many family and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Service at the Funeral Home Monday 10:30 AM. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019