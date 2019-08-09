|
|
TOMLIN - Elsie A. (nee Brenn), lifelong resident of Baldwin, on August 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late James D., Jr. Beloved mother of James D.,III (Lori), William (Linda), Diane Baietto (Julian), Daniel (Joan) & Mary Stevenson (Jim).Loving grandmother of Shawn, Ryan, Lauren, Kelly (Jason),Peter, Danielle, Michelle, Jenny, Kevin Erin, Trevor, Daniel Jr. and great grandmother of Liam and Owen. Dear sister of Peggy Lee (Dick). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave, Baldwin, NY 11510.Funeral Mass Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Christopher RC Church Baldwin, Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Please visit atCecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019