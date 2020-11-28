1/1
Elvira Barricelli
BARRICELLI ELVIRA "VERA"Elvira (Vera) Barricelli passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She joined her husband Dr. Louis C. Barricelli and dear daughter Angela Marie who entered into eternal life earlier this year. She was a devoted mother survived by her sons Anthony (Frances) and Louis and her daughter Florence (Tom). Loving grandmother to Louis (Francesca), Frank (Victoria), Tina Marie, Madison, Rudy (Lauren), James, Paul (Michele), Katharine and Danielle. Adoring great-grandmother to Ellie, Dominick, and Mary. Those who knew Vera will remember a beautiful smile, great faith and unconditional love and acceptance no matter who you were. In her honor we share a family poem: I had a dearest mother As dear as she could be. Whenever I was in trouble She put me on her knee. In the afternoon, I lay upon her bed An angel came from heaven and whispered she was dead. In the morning when I awakened my dream had come true. Now she's up in heaven above the sky so blue. So obey your mother's wishes Obey them big and small Whenever you lose your mother You lose the best of all. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Brooklyn, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Elvira's honor to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 275 N 8th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 28, 2020.
