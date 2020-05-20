Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Elvira Beltrani


1927 - 2020
Elvira Beltrani Notice
BELTRANI - Elvira, age 92 on May 14, 2020 of natural causes. Elvira was born on August 6, 1927 in New York's Little Italy Neighborhood, to Joseph and Louise Figliolo. There she met her late husband of 67 years, Vincent. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Hicksville, where they raised their three children, Frank (Frances), Joseph (Mariellen), Phyllis (Richard) Johnson. Proud and cherished grandmother of Vincent, Christina, Diana, Katherine, Laura, Gina, Nicole, Christopher, and great grandmother (GiGI) of John, Dominic, Matthew, and Riley. Sister to the late Nicholas. Elvira was a charter member of Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Hicksville. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family. Due to the current situation, a Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to , Memphis, TN. Arrangements entrusted to Chapey Funeral Home, Bethpage, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
