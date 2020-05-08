|
PACE- Emanuel "Buddy", J. of Greenlawn, New York at 89 years. A proud veteran of the US Navy, and firefighter with the FDNY. Buddy served with Engine 218 in Brooklyn for 20 years and then spent 10 years with Ladder 173 in Queens. Beloved husband of Joan. Cherished father of Craig (Jasmine), Brian (Laura), and the late Glenn. Treasured grandfather of Victoria, Meghan, Skyllar, Jacob, and Sasha. Private Funeral Services were arranged by the Brueggemann Funeral Home, with interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
