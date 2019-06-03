Home

Emeline Muller

Emeline Muller Notice
MULLER - Emeline H. (nee Collister) on June 1, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Herman Muller, and brother, Henry Lincoln Collister. Devoted mother of Thomas Muller (Geraldine), Herman Edward Muller (Roseanne), Joyce Gambilonghi (Anthony), Michael Muller (Marilyn), and Ellen Anania. Cherished grandmother of Thomas Muller (Eileen), Melissa Reilly (David), Michael Muller (Dominique), Frank Gambilonghi, Heidi Muller-Lopez (Manuel), Nicholas Muller, Krista Nolan (Joseph), Emeline Mastrianni (Matthew), James Anania. Dear great-grandmother of Michael Muller, Christian Muller, Luke Meeks, Marco Lopez, Brielle Muller, and Hailey Nolan. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon, Tuesday 7:00-9:30pm. A religious service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 pm. Entombment Wednesday 11:30am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on June 3, 2019
