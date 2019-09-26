|
GREIF - Emil, passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on June 27, 1916 in Manhattan, NY. He was the third child of Benjamin and Anna (nee Linder) Greif. The family moved to the Bronx in 1920 where his father owned a grocery store. He attended public schools and graduated from high school in 1933. He married Edith Eisenberg on November 8, 1936 and together they had two sons. He worked at his father's grocery store until the late 1950's when he studied to become a stock broker. He had a long and prosperous career in the stock market. The family moved to Flushing in the late 1950's and remained there until 1977 when he and his wife moved to Floral Park on Long Island. His wife died in 1989 after fifty-two years of marriage. He found love again and married Natalie Carlin on June 20, 1992. He commuted to work in the city until he retired in 2004 at the age of eighty-eight. He was a loving father to his two boys, Stuart and Barry and father-in-law to Susan; as well as step father to Cheryl and Richard. He was a devoted grandfather to Kathie, Lauren, Amanda, Darren and Meredith, as well as step-grandfather to Joshua, Jennifer, Jordana, and Zachary. He was greatly beloved by his great-grandchildren, Rachel, Cameron, Matthew, David, and Shaina, as well as Daniel, Isabelle, Harper, Bailey and Logan. Also surviving are two nieces and two nephews and a great niece and four great nephews. He and his wife Natalie were blessed to share twenty-seven beautiful years together and were devoted to one another until the end. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers and a sister and his granddaughter Amanda. He will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a sense of humor and a beautiful smile. His presence in the lives of all those who knew him will continue to be a blessing and his memory will forever be in our hearts and minds.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 26, 2019