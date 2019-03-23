Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 794-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raphael's Church
600 Newbridge Rd.
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Pagano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil Pagano

Notice Condolences Flowers

Emil Pagano Notice
PAGANO - Emil on March 21. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kelleher). Loving father of Kathleen, William, Michael and the late David. Proud grand-father of Gunner and Keira. Dear brother of Ollie, Richie Rumbach, and the late Florence Genatt. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Leo. F. Kearns FH, 445 East Meadow Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am St. Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Rd. East Meadow. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
Download Now