PAGANO - Emil on March 21. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kelleher). Loving father of Kathleen, William, Michael and the late David. Proud grand-father of Gunner and Keira. Dear brother of Ollie, Richie Rumbach, and the late Florence Genatt. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Leo. F. Kearns FH, 445 East Meadow Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am St. Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Rd. East Meadow. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019