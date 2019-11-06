|
|
CIANCIULLI - Emil V. "Al" of Manhasset, NY on November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Clare Knowles. Loving father of Valery Smith (JD) and the late Christopher. Cherished grand-father of Tara (William), Jay and Stephen. Devoted great grandfather of Emily. Emil is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset on Thursday from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset on Friday at 11:15am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The Emil V. Cianciulli Endowed Scholarship at Hofstra University, Attn: The Office for Development and Alumni Affairs, 101 Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY 11549 OR online gifts can be made at www.hofstra.edu/giving and indicate the Cianciulli Scholarship in the "Other Designation" category OR The Church of St. Mary Outreach, 1300 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, New York 11030.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019