Caldwell- Emilie Joan [nee Flannery] (of West Hempstead, and formerly of Manhasset), joyfully entered Eternal Life on Divine Mercy Sunday, at the age of 91. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at home around her bedside, surrounded by her family (via Zoom). Although "the doors were closed," the Peace of the Risen Christ was radiantly present. Emilie Joan was thus reunited in the newness of Easter Life with her beloved spouse, the late Francis J.! She remains, from the Kingdom of God, the prayerfully zealous mother of ten- Msgr. Frank, Mary Gallagher (Michael), Gerard (Katherine), Eileen Stapleton (Mark), Christopher (Donna), Kenneth (Tracy), Peter (Patricia, Cindy), Joseph (Kelly), Patrick (Jill), and Tobias (Mary). Joan was cherished by her 23 grandchildren; the 5 great-grand-children, and many loyal friends. Burial entrusted to The Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020