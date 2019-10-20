Home

CRUZ - Emilio, 83, of Beverly Hills FL (fmr Bay Shore, NY) on Oct 16. Beloved husband of the late Nadia. Devoted father of Maria (Robert) Lanzarone, Jose (Susan) Cruz, and Isaac (Olivia) Bracero. Adored by his grandchildren Jennifer, Robert Jr, Joseph, Stephanie, Michael, Nicholas, Wesley, Dillon, and Alex and great-grandchildren Michael, Isaac, Lydia, Christopher, Kaylee, Easton, Brody, Carter, Colby, Avery, and Brennan. Emilio will be memorialized in a church service in NY and buried next to his "girl" Nadia, his wife of 62 years.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019
