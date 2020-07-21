RUSSO - Emilio Savino, 67, of Sayville, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on July 15, 2020. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY, graduated from Lindenhurst High School, and earned a B.F.A. in Communication Arts, from the New York Institute of Technology.Emilio's innate curiosity about how things work, and interest in electronics at a young age, shaped the course of his life. He was mechanically inclined and very creative with his hands, and found outlets for these abilities, both in his avocation and vocation. He had a complete machine and woodworking shop, with an electronics fabrication area in his basement. He spent countless hours creating custom machined parts and electronic components. Emilio worked as an electronics and communications engineer, at several firms throughout his 45-year career. His last position was with Power Resources International, in West Babylon, NY, where he had been a Senior Systems Engineer. Emilio loved science fiction novels and movies, in which the mechanically impossible became possible. He loved bicycling, canoeing, kayaking and mountain hiking with his wife. He was a kind and gentle person, with a quirky sense of humor and treated his wife's younger siblings, like he was their big brother. Emilio was the devoted husband of Gloria Gatewood Russo for 42 years; loving father of Victoria and Alexandra, and loving grand- father of Audrey Galletta- Russo. Additional survivors include his brother, Carmine, son-in-law, Matthew Galletta, multiple siblings-in-law and cousins. Cause of death was metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Emilio defied the odds in his battle against cancer for many years, due to his excellent team of physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through the following link: https://giving.mskcc.org/
Arrangements will be private.