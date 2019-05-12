Home

Emily C. Taylor Notice
TAYLOR - Emily C., nee Heiselman, of Farmingdale on May 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of Thomas (Susan), Michael (Melanie), Kevin (Barbara), John, Kathleen Rob-ertson (Michael), Christopher (Brenda), Kelly Taylor-Huebner (Jeff), Lynn Accardi (Frank), and the late Robert. Cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visiting Monday 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at St. Kilian R.C. Church. Interment Cal- verton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019
