LOFASO- Emily of Massapequa passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved Wife of Fernando LoFaso. Dear Sister of Stella. Loving Mother of Diana Tobin (Jim), Janice Gray (Cliff), Phillip LoFaso (Regina) and Thomas LoFaso (Susanne). Adored Grandmother of 12 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Her Love for her family and friends always came first. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30AM at Our Lady of LourdesR.C Church, Massapequa Park.Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019