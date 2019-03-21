Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dominic RC Chapel
Oyster Bay, NY
Emily O'Shea Notice
O'SHEA - Emily, of Oyster Bay Cove, NY. Peacefully on March 19, 2019, age 73, after a courageous 6 year battle with lung cancer. Beloved wife of Kevin for 44 years. Dear sister of Mary Anna Molka (John). Cherished sister in law of Patricia Zivitz (Al) and John O'Shea (Mary). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Emily worked for 38 years for the Chairman of the Board of NY Mets and Sterling Equities. She was a role model and had a positive impact on many lives. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.giving.mskcc.org oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019
