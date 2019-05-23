Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily DeGregorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Rose DeGregorio

Notice Condolences Flowers

Emily Rose DeGregorio Notice
DEGREGORIO - Emily Rose, of Fort Salonga, on May 22, 2019 in her 66th year. Loving daughter of the late Peter Joseph DeGregorio, M.D. and the late Fulvia Adrienne DeGregorio. Adored sister of Robert DeGregorio, and beloved by many friends and relatives. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday (tonight) 7-9 PM and Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday St. Philip Neri Church 10 AM. Interment to follow at St.Charles Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now