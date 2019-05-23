|
DEGREGORIO - Emily Rose, of Fort Salonga, on May 22, 2019 in her 66th year. Loving daughter of the late Peter Joseph DeGregorio, M.D. and the late Fulvia Adrienne DeGregorio. Adored sister of Robert DeGregorio, and beloved by many friends and relatives. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday (tonight) 7-9 PM and Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday St. Philip Neri Church 10 AM. Interment to follow at St.Charles Cemetery. nolanfh.com
