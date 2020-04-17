|
CARROLL - Emma Holic, 90, on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Montreal, Quebec, formerly of Levittown. Proud mother of Lauren (James) Byers, Diane (Edward) Gawronski and Pamela (Brian) Higgins. Treasured and devoted grandmother of Paige (Jaimie), Kevin, Juliana, Matthew, Grace, Christopher, Olivia, William, and Theodore. Predeceased by her beloved husband Lawrence Carroll, her loving parents Stefan and Helen Holic, and brother Steven Holic. Emma will be deeply missed by dear relatives and friends. An accounting graduate of Sir George Williams University in Montreal, Emma moved to New York from her native Canada for "one year" upon accepting a position at Pan American Airlines. After traveling the world, and bringing her parents to visit their homeland, Czechoslovakia, Emma married, remaining in New York for the next thirty years, where the family settled with cherished friends and neighbors on Bent Lane. A talented artist, avid reader, and passionate bridge player, Emma was a great intellect and brought political perspectives and endless laughter to all those whose lives she touched. A memorial will hopefully take place this summer, so we may say a proper and heartfelt farewell to an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020