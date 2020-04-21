|
KASUBJAK - Emma Josephine (Garthaffner) entered eternal life April 18, 2020 at age 100. Dear wife of the late George. Loving and devoted mother of Mary Ann (Frank) Ruf, Ann (Al deceased) Cassano, and the late Cecelia, George Jr., and Andrew Kasubjak. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Meaghan) Ruf, Mark (Emma) Ruf, Celia (Mitch) Bittleman, Theresa (Jason) Ruggiere, George (Stefanie) Ruf, Mary (Ed) Alvear, Andrew Cassano, Joey Cassano. Beloved ("GG") great grandmother of Nick, Anthony, Laura, Frankie, Becky, Emily, Michael, Julie, Caleb, Anna, Matthew, Xavier, Xander, Freya, Emerson. Godmother to Sister Francis Ann Gorman, O.P., and John Rupprecht. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Marge Berta, and Pat Kasubjak, and many loving nieces and nephews. Formerly of Brooklyn NY. She was lovingly cared for in her final days by the dedicated Sisters and Staff at Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood New York, where she celebrated her 100 birthday party with family and friends in February. She led a life of faith and love and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral arrangement entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home Inc. To express your support to the family please feel free to visit our website www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020