Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Kretz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma (Hartford) Kretz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma (Hartford) Kretz Notice
KRETZ - Emma (nee Harford) on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Jane), William (Patricia), Michael (Karen) and the late Mary. Dear sister of William (Helen) Harford. She is predeceased by her brother, John (Virginia) Harford and her sister, Gertrude (Peter) Vezzosi. Devoted grandmother of Carianne, April, Daniel, Alex and Lindsey. Loving great -grandmother of 11. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Hicksville. Services are private. A celebration of Emma's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -