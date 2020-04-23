|
KRETZ - Emma (nee Harford) on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Jane), William (Patricia), Michael (Karen) and the late Mary. Dear sister of William (Helen) Harford. She is predeceased by her brother, John (Virginia) Harford and her sister, Gertrude (Peter) Vezzosi. Devoted grandmother of Carianne, April, Daniel, Alex and Lindsey. Loving great -grandmother of 11. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Hicksville. Services are private. A celebration of Emma's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020