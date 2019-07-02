Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
516-437-2100
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Liotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Liotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Liotti Notice
LIOTTI - Emma (Bonnie) on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of the late Kathleen and Jerry (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Christie, Jesse, Dylan, Victoria, Maureen and Jennifer. Great grandmother of Michael, Alexis, Aidan, Mason and Savannah. Reposing at Elmont Funeral Home, 1529 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, Tues. 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass Wed. St. Vincent dePaul Church 9:30am. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI.
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now