LIOTTI - Emma (Bonnie) on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of the late Kathleen and Jerry (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Christie, Jesse, Dylan, Victoria, Maureen and Jennifer. Great grandmother of Michael, Alexis, Aidan, Mason and Savannah. Reposing at Elmont Funeral Home, 1529 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, Tues. 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass Wed. St. Vincent dePaul Church 9:30am. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI.
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019