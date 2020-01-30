Home

Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
(516) 483-9288
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
561 Jerusalem Ave
Uniondale, NY 11553
WENGART - Emma T. of North Bellmore, on January 27, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Irving. Loving Mother of Arnold (Anna). Dear Sister of Eduard Riederer of Stamsried, Germany. Devoted Aunt of Reinhard Riederer (Gisela) Riederer and Great Aunt of Felicitas. Proud Oma of Kurt and Erik. Cherished Great Grandmother of Stephen, Logan, Nicholas and Autumn Grace. Visitation at Hartnett Funeral Home, 561 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale Fri. 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Sat. 10AM-11:30 AM. Prayer Service Sat. 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Greenfield Cemetery Hempstead. www.hartnettfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
