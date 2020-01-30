|
WENGART - Emma T. of North Bellmore, on January 27, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Irving. Loving Mother of Arnold (Anna). Dear Sister of Eduard Riederer of Stamsried, Germany. Devoted Aunt of Reinhard Riederer (Gisela) Riederer and Great Aunt of Felicitas. Proud Oma of Kurt and Erik. Cherished Great Grandmother of Stephen, Logan, Nicholas and Autumn Grace. Visitation at Hartnett Funeral Home, 561 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale Fri. 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Sat. 10AM-11:30 AM. Prayer Service Sat. 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Greenfield Cemetery Hempstead. www.hartnettfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020