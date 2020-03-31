|
|
DRAKE - Emmett Tyson III, born March 2, 1946, Bay Shore NY, passed peacefully in his Islip home on March 27, 2020. Tyson is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Regis Griffin Drake; his three children, Emmett IV (Samantha), Katherine, and Christopher; his newborn granddaughter; and his siblings Robert (Kathleen), Chris (Jan), Phoebe (Cris), Betsy (Tim), and Daisy (Phil). He is predeceased by his parents, Emmett & Edna, and his brothers James and Phillip (Kathy). Tyson was a 5th generation house-mover, assuming the family business Emmett Drake & Sons, which was reincorporated as E. Drake & Associates, to assist in the relief from Superstorm Sandy. He was an avid boater, skier, and golfer. He was a decorated U.S. Marine, having served honorably in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020