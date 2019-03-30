|
|
LOPES - Enid born October 5, 1932 in Queens, passed away March 26, 2019 at home in Plainview where she lived with her husband of 62 years, Viater Lopes (deceased) and her daughter Celeste V. Lopes. She is also survived by her daughter Crystal Lopes Holub, grandchildren Melanie Holub McElligott (James) & Donovan Holub (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren Cameron & Grace Holub and Maurice & Morgan McElligott. Her love, vitality and elegance will be sorely missed.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019