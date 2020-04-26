|
DePasquale - Enzo, of Bay Shore, NY on April 22, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia. Devoted companion of Rosemary Manning. Loving fatherof Vincent, Olympia Adler, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Jennifer, Gabriella Minikel, Christine, and Melissa Sloan Vogt. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 7. A private interment will be held at St Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street in Islip.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020