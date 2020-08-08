1/1
Eriberto Lozada Sr.
1936 - 2020
LOZADA - Eriberto "Bert" Sevalla, Sr., of Roslyn, New York, passed away on April 18, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He was 83. A dedicated husband, father, physician, and friend. Bert was born in 1936 in Valenzuela City in the Philippines. He attended medical school in Manila before emigrating to the United States in 1962, carrying only a suitcase, $32, and the dream of a new life. Bert and his wife Divinia Ilano were married in 1964 in the Bronx and raised four sons while both pursued medical careers. They moved to Long Island and settled in Roslyn, where they lived for more than 40 years. Bert was a physician at the St. Albans VA Medical Center in Queens for two decades before opening his own primary care practice in Hollis. Divinia suffered a stroke in 1995, and Bert became her primary caregiver alongside longtime family housekeeper and "grandmother the third" Lourdes "Luding" Raneses. Lifelong Catholics, Bert and Divinia attended St. Mary's in Roslyn. Bert is survived by Divinia, four sons, and thirteen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent c/o Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Ave., Williston Park, NY 11596.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2020.
