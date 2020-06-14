TURNER - Eric Heinz Sr., February 14, 1932 - June 6, 2020. Resident of West Islip, NY passed on the 76th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy Invasion. He was born in Vienna, Austria to Dr. Leopold and Maria Goldfarb in 1932. Dr. Andre Rolo, who married Maria in 1989, was a beloved friend and mentor. Forever loved and survived by his children Eric Jr. and daughterinlaw Katie, Cindy Odell, Timothy, and Christopher; 7 grandchildren; Vanessa Drummond and husband Bruce, Eric H. Turner III and wife Jennifer, Ian Turner, Tyler Odell and Fiance Ali Favarolo, Cassandra Odell, Sienna and Madison Turner; and 2 great-grandchildren; Scarlet Turner and Keenan Drummond. Eric became a Jewish refugee fleeing to London, England in 1938. He became a foster child with 3 families in Northern England before rejoining his parents and coming to the United States via U-boat infested waters. He settled in Amityville, NY when his father joined with Dr. Rolo as Medical Director at South Oaks Hospital. He met his wife Gai while attending Brooklyn College and moved to Amity Harbor, NY where he started his family of 4 children. Eric was an entrepreneur who started an optical wholesale business in 1977 that lasted until he retired in 2007 and beyond. Gai remained his love for the remainder of his life and they carried on sharing the children and their lives. His loyal friends Darrel Blaine Ford and Robert Canella became part of his family continuing to bring joy and enriching their lives. Eric met his new partner, Rhoda Rubenstein who brought much happiness to his life in his retirement years. Eric was an avid reader of history who immersed himself in topics related to his European experience during WWII. He was a lover of Jazz, travel and everything American and all that it afforded. Eric was charismatic and had a unique sense of humor that always brought smiles to those all around him. He will be fondly remembered. Interment will be at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, NY June 17, 2020 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers you can offer your sympathy by donating to the Anti-Defamation League in Eric's name.







